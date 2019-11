AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Saturday, November 23 Junk Hippy, a market with more than 100 vendors took place at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The one day market features vintage and farmhouse decor, furniture, gifts, and handmade goods.

The event was held in the North Exhibit Hall at the Amarillo Civic Center from 9 am – 5 pm.

Admission is only $5 at the door, kids 13 and under are free.