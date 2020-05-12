Junior League of Amarillo delivers more than 200 bags of essential items to students in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – More than 200 bags filled with essential items were handed out to students in the San Jacincto area, on Monday, May 11, 2020.



“We reached out to the school administration and just wanted to see how we could help,” Megan Zanchettin, President Elect of Junior League of Amarillo, stated.

The Junior League of Amarillo said it is their mission to help end generational poverty, and right now with many out of a job they decided to help out where they could.

“We’ve really had a lot of members who are personally effected by COVID or are quarantined and being a service volunteer organization we just wanted to help we wanted to do something,” Zanchettin explained.

Several in the San Jacincto area receive government assistance, but that does not cover the items that were handed out.

“Each bag includes a three in one soap, sunscreen, a jump rope, a frisbee, a toothbrush, toothpaste, and some crayons,” Zanchettin said.

The organization said they plan to do more of this in the near future where they dedicate a day to helping those in our community.