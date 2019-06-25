June Jazz continues with ‘Amarillo Jazz Society Big Band’ tonight

Amarillo Jazz Society Big Band is getting ready for tonight’s concert at Amarillo College as June Jazz at the Washington Street Campus continues its 24th season.

Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and fan out in the spaciousness afforded by the Oeschger Family Mall and surrounding lawns.

AC’s outdoor concert series continues till July 9 this year.

“Generous community supporters have committed to sponsoring our concerts this year, and we’ll celebrate our 24th year by featuring many of our local jazz favorites.”

This rest of this year’s line-up:

July 2 – Austin Brazille

July 9 – Bowers City Jazz

Food, beverages, & well-behaved pets are welcome.

June Jazz also will be broadcast by AC’s radio station, FM90, so if you can’t make it, listen live to each concert from 7:30 to 9pm on either 89.9 FM or at kacvfm.org on the web.