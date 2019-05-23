June Jazz again features 6 weeks of free Tuesday concerts at Amarillo College

Local jazz musicians are tuning up for yet another rhythmical rendition of June Jazz at Amarillo College, where free Tuesday evening concerts on the Washington Street Campus reign supreme – and not just in June anymore.

AC’s outdoor concert series has been extended to include two dates in July, a wrinkle that proved popular when first incorporated a year ago.

This year, the 24th season of June Jazz will feature six free Tuesday concerts – June 4 through July 9 – staged on the porch of the Experimental Theatre. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and fan out in the spaciousness afforded by the Oeschger Family Mall and surrounding lawns.

“We expanded June Jazz last year due to popular demand, and our loyal following did not disappoint,” Dr. Jim Laughlin, professor of music and originator of June Jazz, said. “They kept coming and their enthusiasm never waned.

“Generous community supporters have committed to sponsoring our concerts this year, and we’ll celebrate our 24th year by featuring many of our local jazz favorites.”

This year’s line-up:

June 4 – Polk Street Jazz

June 11 – The Martinis

June 18 – Esquire Jazz

June 25 – Amarillo Jazz Society Big Band

July 2 – Austin Brazille

July 9 – Bowers City Jazz

Food, beverages, & well-behaved pets are welcome.

June Jazz also will be broadcast by AC’s radio station, FM90, so if you can’t make it, listen live to each concert from 7:30 to 9pm on either 89.9 FM or at kacvfm.org on the web.