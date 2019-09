(WTMJ) Ramiah Whiteside’s time in Judge David Hansher’s courtrooms weren’t always pleasant.

In 1995, Whiteside was sentenced to 47 years in prison after fleeing Milwaukee Police and crashing into a bus stop, killing four people.

Twenty-four years later, Whiteside finally got parole, and one of this first acts as a free man was to head over to Hansher’s courtroom to ask the judge who sentenced him to officiate his wedding.

