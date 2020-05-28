Judge announces Marion County’s 1st death due to COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur has announced the county’s first death due to COVID-19.

“It is with a heavy heart to report the first death of a resident of Marion County related to COVID-19,” LaFleur posted on Facebook. “I ask you join me in keeping this family in your prayers!”

Despite the death, Marion County has one of the lower case counts in East Texas with 15 – two active and 13 estimated recoveries, according to LaFleur’s posted report on Monday.

East Texas has now suffered 102 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.