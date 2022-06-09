AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Another great interview on the Hey Amarillo Podcast with a great local person’s story. Click here for this week’s episode.

A conversation with Josué “Sway” Navarro, the entrepreneur and barber behind the new Renovated Esthetics brand. Sway was born in Durango, Mexico, but grew up in Amarillo. He taught himself to cut hair while attending Caprock High School, converting his tiny bedroom into a makeshift salon to help out his single mom. After graduating, Sway connected with high-profile barbers across the U.S. and moved to Denver, where he became the unofficial team barber for the Denver Nuggets. During a return trip to Amarillo from his new home in L.A., he tells host Jason Boyett how his career developed—and what’s coming next. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.