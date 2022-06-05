AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from Run Reg announced the John Michael Morrison Memorial 5K run online registration is now open until the deadline of June 17. The JMM memorial run is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on June 25 at Westover Junior High, located at 7200 West Pkwy, Amarillo, TX.

According to a JMM report, the online registration deadline is around 5:00 p.m. on June 17. JMM said donations and merchandise could be added to your registration. You can also donate or purchase items without registering.

The 1-mile run will start around 8:30 a.m. runners will receive a shirt, finisher medal, and a goodie bag registration for this event is $30. JMM said walkers will not receive a bib or be timed during the 1-mile walk.

The 5K walk will start around 8:30 a.m. participants will receive a shirt, finisher medal, and a goodie bag registration for this event is $30.The 5K walk participants should receive a shirt, Finisher Medal, and Goodie Bag. Walkers will not receive a bib or be timed.

The 5K run will be timed starting at 8:30 a.m. Runners should receive a shirt, finisher medal, and a goodie bag. According to JMM the first, second, and third place winners for each gender in each age group registration will be $30.

The JMM Memorial also offers a virtual 1-mile walk and 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m. participants should receive a shirt and finisher medal registration is set at $30.JMM asks participants to post their pictures, their distance, and their time tracker with the hashtag #run4johnmichael. JMM advises runners to run between June 21 to June 26. If participants decide to stay in bed they can purchase a shirt for $20.

For more information on the John Michael Morrison Memorial 1-mile walk and 5K run, visit here.