John Michael Morrison 5K benefitting scholarship fund raises money for distance runners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Annual 5K Benefitting the John Michael Morrison Scholarship was held today. Almost 220 showed up to the event, according to organizers. The route started and ended in the bus lane of Westover Park Junior High.

Doug and Amanda Morrison created the scholarship after they lost their son John Michael in car accident a few years ago. The organization has been able to hand out $8,000 in scholarships to distance runners over the last 14 months.

“It feels good. It’s a lot to get one of these events done,” the Morrison’s said. “We had so much help and so much support just the out pouring of the community it’s just fantastic. I think it helps in the healing process a lot.”

According to Morrison, the organization has raised $56,000 this year.