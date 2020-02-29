John Harris talks about tomorrow’s training with the National Weather Service; You can watch it live at home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tomorrow, the National Weather Service will be visiting the KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News studio to update our staff on the latest on storm tracking and storm chasing for severe weather season.
You can watch the in-serve live from the comfort of your home.
It will be live tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. on MyHighPlains.com.
We do want to note, this is not a storm chaser training to equip the public. This is simply a view into how our staff prepares for severe weather season.
