Jogging for 15 minutes also exercises your brain

Ever say to someone, “let me jog my mind about that?”

Jogging itself can help your mind especially when learning new physical skills.

Researchers at McGill University in Canada say 15 minutes of cardiovascular exercise immediately after practicing a new motor skill helps long-term retention of that skill.

The study has implications for athletes and for people regaining motor skills, such as after having a stroke.

Those 15 minutes of jogging after learning a new skill actually increases brain connectivity and efficiency allowing you to better remember the new skill.

The study was published in July’s “NeuroImage”.