Joe Taco opening new location downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Restaurant Group hosted a press conference on October 10, 2019, giving more information about their new Joe Taco location downtown Amarillo.

It will be the third Joe Taco, the others being on Wallace Boulevard in Amarillo and on the square in Canyon.

The space is located in the parking garage on Buchanan across from Hodgetown, which is owned by the city.

It is a six-year lease, part of which includes a deal that allows Joe Taco not to pay a base rent the first year, gradually building up over the next few years. In turn, Joe Taco will be covering all of the developmental costs needed to complete the construction of the interior, which is expected to cost anywhere between $500,000 and $600,000.

Mayor Ginger Nelson explains both parties were happy with the deal. “They’re making a huge investment upfront to do the finish up on their own. That’s cash out of their pocket, instead of the city having to come out with cash as the landlord to do those tenant improvements,” Nelson said.

Colby Monroe, CEO of Panhandle Restaurant Group, says the space is 4,800 square feet, and once it’s complete, it will seat between 175 and 200 people.

Monroe said the side of the building facing Buchanan Street will have garages, and those will open during Sod Poodles games to fully immerse customers in the baseball experience. He said games will also be streamed inside.