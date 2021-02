CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - According to the announcement sent out by Clovis Municipal Schools, the Cohort B, Hybrid Learning Mode (in-person) start date for Clovis Schools students in grades six through 12 has been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19. As a result, middle and secondary students in Cohort B will attend remotely on Thursday, Feb. 18.

There is no change announced for middle and secondary Cohort A students who will return to Hybrid Learning Mode on Tuesday, Feb. 16, or for students in Pre-K through fifth grades.