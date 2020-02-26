Jimmy John’s taking action after link to e-coli

Jimmy John’s warned by FDA about the continued use of contaminated produce

(FOX NEWS) — Jimmy John’s is removing sprouts from its restaurants after receiving a warning letter from the FDA that links several e-coli outbreaks to the chain.

According to the FDA, the outbreaks have happened over the last seven years and impacted up to 17 states.

The FDA says Jimmy John’s parent company — Inspire Brands — destroyed the clover sprouts they had in possession and added cleaning and sanitation steps.

