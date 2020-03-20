Jimmy John’s giving away free Little John sandwiches to school-aged kids during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting tomorrow, Jimmy John’s is giving away free Little John sandwiches to school-age kids during the coronavirus.

This is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and limits to one per student per day.

“Well, I was raised if you can, you do, and this community has been huge to us since we’ve been here since 2016. And whenever I find a way to give back I do, cause I can. And the other day I just felt really helpless like a lot of people do. And I was like, ‘oh wait, I own a bunch of sandwich shops. We’ll figure everything else out later. Let’s just make an impact,’ and that’s what we’re doing,” said Charles Damico, Jimmy John’s owner.

They will continue to do this while supplies last.