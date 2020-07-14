Jefferson ISD mourns high school students killed in crash

Good Tuesday morning folks. We have one more day of record high temperatures, blistering heat, that is, until we get too cool off a bit with a frontal boundary moving through. We're starting off on the cloudy side but will see a mostly sunny sky by midday. Scattered thunderstorms can be expected after 4 pm today with similar hail and wind threats as yesterday, with the wind being the bigger issue. We'll heat up to the 100s again with a number of locations getting close to 110 or over. Remember to stay hydrated, and don't leave your kids or pets in a hot car. Take a break from whatever you're doing if you start to feel dizzy or light-headed.

Wednesday is looking much less hot, with highs from the mid 90s to a few 100s but not nearly as bad as today will be. Storms are likely in the late evening hours and some continue on overnight.

Thursday and Friday get more breezy but temperatures won't rise a whole lot. The possibility of rain drops off quite a bit after tomorrow and going into the weekend.

Stay safe friends.

Meteorologist Chris Martin