Jefferson ISD mourns high school students killed in crash

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – Jefferson ISD announced the passing of a high school senior. Katelyn Mutai, was killed in a car wreck earlier Sunday morning.
Katelyn was preparing for her senior year, where she was involved in many school-related activities. It has been widely shared that Katelyn had many friends, and it is apparent that she was loved by all who knew her. She had a winning smile, a very upbeat personality, and a positive attitude. Our sincere condolences go out to Katelyn’s family and friends. We also ask that all of you keep the Mutai family in your prayers as they work through this most difficult time.Jefferson ISD