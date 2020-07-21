JBS says it has installed ‘ultraviolet germicidal air sanitation’ equipment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cleaning the air to protect workers from growing concerns about airborne COVID-19 transmission.

JBS in Cactus said it has installed “ultraviolet germicidal air sanitation” equipment in the plant ventilation and air purification systems.

The equipment uses a specific frequency range of light waves to kill germs.

