JBS says it has installed ‘ultraviolet germicidal air sanitation’ equipment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cleaning the air to protect workers from growing concerns about airborne COVID-19 transmission.
JBS in Cactus said it has installed “ultraviolet germicidal air sanitation” equipment in the plant ventilation and air purification systems.
The equipment uses a specific frequency range of light waves to kill germs.
