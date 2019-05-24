Japanese Miso Ramen with Jumbo Fresh Water Prawns and Grilled Pork

Ramen Broth Ingredients:

4# beef bones

1-gallon water

1 cup Mirin

6 whole garlic cloves

4 green onions

3 carrots peeled and sliced

2 oz kombu kelp

3 oz dried shitake mushrooms

2 oz bonito flakes

2 oz sesame oil

2 oz miso

Salt

Procedure:

Roast the bones in the oven until caramelized. In the meantime bring the water to boil in a large pot. Blanch the mushrooms for 5 minutes, remove and slice. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 12 hours and strain.

Marinated Pork Loin

Ingredients:

1 pork loin sliced thin

1 teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon ginger

1 oz soy sauce

2 kaffir lime leaves

2 oz rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

Procedure:

Combine all of the ingredients and marinate at least 4 hours

To Serve

Bring the ramen broth to a simmer add Prawns, and any vegetables you may like.

Serve over fresh ramen noodles with shitake mushrooms, Bok Choy, bean sprouts, green onions, soft poached egg, and Naruto Maki.

Brent’s Cafe

3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B

806-398-2160

