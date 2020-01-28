1  of  6
Closings and Delays
January 28, 2020 School Closings and Delays

News
Posted: / Updated:
School Closing

Closing and Delays:

  • Channing ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late
  • Dalhart ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late in town
  • Darrouzett ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late
  • Farwell ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late
  • Follett ISD – 9 a.m. start; Buses will run one hour late.
  • Hartley ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late
  • Higgins ISD – 9 a.m. start
  • Perryton ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late
  • Stratford ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run at 8:30 a.m.
  • Sunray ISD – 10 a.m. start; buses 2 hours late
  • Texline ISD – 9 a.m. start; Buses will run one hour late
  • Guymon Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
  • Goodwell – Closed Tuesday
  • Hooker Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
  • Texhoma ISD – Closed Tuesday
  • Yarbrough Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

