January 28, 2020 School Closings and Delays

Closing and Delays:
- Channing ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late
- Dalhart ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late in town
- Darrouzett ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late
- Farwell ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late
- Follett ISD – 9 a.m. start; Buses will run one hour late.
- Hartley ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late
- Higgins ISD – 9 a.m. start
- Perryton ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run two hours late
- Stratford ISD – 10 a.m. start; Buses will run at 8:30 a.m.
- Sunray ISD – 10 a.m. start; buses 2 hours late
- Texline ISD – 9 a.m. start; Buses will run one hour late
- Guymon Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Goodwell – Closed Tuesday
- Hooker Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Texhoma ISD – Closed Tuesday
- Yarbrough Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
More from MyHighPlains.com: