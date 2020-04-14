Jan Werner brings care to seniors front door

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Staff at Jan Werner Adult Day Care, have been providing care to those seniors they serve, or as they call them, participants.

“We’re still trying to stay really involved. We are still taking intake calls. Checking on all of our participants at least once a week. They are providing some telehealth counseling for anybody that might need that,” Krissy Hurt, Executive Director, stated.

Right now the participants are not able to go inside the center, so many of the workers are making house calls.

“Our staff when they’re in the homes are wearing masks, using good infection control, we’re screening all staff in the morning then they are actually asking screening questions,” Hurt explained.

Once the employee is deemed healthy they are able to visit and assist the participant.

“We are providing take home meals for the participants they are still providing personal care, they are providing housekeeping,” Hurt said.

For those who have essential medical appointments, the staff is still giving them a ride. Though the staff says they miss seeing their friends at the center, they feel their safety is more importatnt.



“We miss them as much as they miss us, it’s a lot quieter without them,” Hurt said.

The facility wants to remind people those age 65 and up are at high risk for not just contracting COVID-19, but also needing assistance to fight it off.

They have been placing “High Risk” signs on the doors of those seniors they care for and encourage others to do the same. They hope this will prompt people to be more cautious.