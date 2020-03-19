Jackson State University confirms 2nd student tested positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University confirmed its second case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

According to JSU, the student is isolated in a residence hall room on the Jackson State campus and will remain isolated. Based on guidance and direction provided by Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials, the student is isolated away from other students.

“The university is continuing to work closely with MSDH officials for their expertise and guidance during this time,” said Thomas K. Hudson, acting president. “Our administration takes this disease very seriously.”

Leaders said the student is being closely monitored by JSU’s Student Health Center and MSDH. MSDH has notified individuals who have been in contact with the student. These individuals have been advised of the proper protocol to monitor symptoms.

JSU is continuing to work to minimize the impact of COVID-19 by reducing the number of individuals on the JSU campus. Hudson said, “These efforts are to help with the health, safety and wellness of the University community, your families and our external community.”

The university’s measures have included extending spring break, canceling in-person classes, moving to online instruction, and implementing telecommuting for non-essential university personnel.