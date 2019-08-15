It’s raining plastic in the Rockies

Researchers took rain samples at Rocky Mountain National Park finding it was full of microplastics

(FOX NEWS) – Environmental researchers made a shocking discovery after collecting rain samples from the Rocky Mountain National Park.

A new study found that after further analyzing these samples they discovered that microplastics were present in rainwater at the park.

Researchers say they expected to find soil and mineral particles in the samples taken from the Colorado front range.

However, when they used a microscope they found that microplastics were identifiable in more than 90 percent of the samples.

These plastics included pieces of beads, shards and fibers that contained a wide range of colors and textures.

Study authors are unsure if these microplastics had a negative effect on animal and plant populations in the area.