It’s not too late to sign up for Kids Inc Fall Sports

Kids Inc is reminding everyone that it is not too late to sign up for Fall Sports.

If you are still interested in signing up, here is some information on when the sports will be played this year.

Indoor Soccer is $73. It is open to all grades from Pre-Kindergarten to 5th grade. Games begin on October 25th.

Boys Basket Ball is $83. It is open to all grades from Kindergarten to 8th grade. Games begin on November 8th.

Volleyball is $78. It is open to all grades from 2nd grade to 8th grade. Games begin on November 8th.