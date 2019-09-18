It’s National Cheeseburger Day

(CNN) – Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day!

You can make the classic burger at home or go to your favorite burger joint.

For vegetarians and vegans, there are popular options like beyond meat and the impossible burger, so you can still celebrate.

The origin of the cheeseburger is unclear.

There are stories dating back as far as the 1920s.

Check out your local restaurants for any deals.

Cheeseburger Day deals and freebies

Always check with your local restaurant for participating locations. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant’s app or be signed up for emails.

Applebee’s: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99 Wednesday.

BurgerFi: Locations nationwide will be offering $1 cheeseburgers with the purchase of a cheeseburger Wednesday. Must mention the offer for in-store orders only.

Burger King: Through Sunday, get a cheeseburger for 59 cents with a mobile order on the chain’s app. Limit one coupon per person.

Dairy Queen: The chain is celebrating Cheeseburger Day with its new two for $4 Super Snack deal, which includes mix and match snacks including choice of a cheeseburger, a small sundae, fries, pretzel sticks or chicken tenders.

Hungry Howie’s: Through Sunday, get a large pepperoni or cheese pizza for $5.55 with code 555LG for carryout only. Limit five.

McDonald’s: There won’t be a national deal, but check the McDonald’s app for local and regional promotions.

Red Robin: With any beverage purchase at participating restaurants Wednesday, get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5. Learn more at www.redrobin.com/national-cheeseburger-day.

Wendy’s: Coupons in the Wendy’s app Wednesday include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order