It's a Punjabi Affair Makes Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat in US"

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 12:08 PM CST

Yelp just released their "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2019" and one Amarillo restaurant made the list. 

It’s a Punjabi Affair came in at #19 overall and #4 in Texas. 

The restaurant has a five-star rating from 187 reviews. 

If you have never been, the restaurant is located at 4201 Bushland Blvd Amarillo, TX and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

