It's a Punjabi Affair Makes Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat in US"

Yelp just released their "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2019" and one Amarillo restaurant made the list.

It’s a Punjabi Affair came in at #19 overall and #4 in Texas.

The restaurant has a five-star rating from 187 reviews.

If you have never been, the restaurant is located at 4201 Bushland Blvd Amarillo, TX and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.