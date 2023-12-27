AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the Holidays, many come together to celebrate the season with food and cheer, and with that comes plenty of leftovers.

Texas Tech Panhandle Poison Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy said there are some signs you should look for before you dig into your next leftover plate.

“You are of course you’re going to use your senses; you’re going to look at them, you’re going to smell them. But you want to keep them only two or three days before you get rid of them,” said Texas Tech Panhandle Poison Center educator Ronica Farrar.

Farrar talked more about the senses you should use before you eat all of the holiday leftovers.

“So, if it doesn’t look like it’s supposed to, don’t risk it, you know, when in doubt, throw it out. If it has anything growing on it mold or anything like that, get rid of it,” explained Farrar. “If it smells offensive, and that’s a really good sign that it is gone bad, and you need to get rid of it. Don’t risk it.”

Before you reheat all of the Holiday food as the deadline to eat it draws near, there are some safety tips you should take while reheating the food.

“It’s fine to reheat individual portions. You can reheat them in the microwave. It’s best not to reheat over and over and over again. So, pull out just what you’re going to eat,” said Farrar. “Reheat that so that you’re not reheating the big bunch, putting it back in the refrigerator and then reheating again putting it back in the refrigerator.”

If you happen to get food poisoning during the holidays, there are some symptoms to look out for.

“So, signs of food poisoning are basically GI (Gastrointestinal) symptoms are nausea, vomiting, feeling upset at your stomach, diarrhea, anything like that and can even be fever. If you have those and several people that ate the same thing,” said Farrar. “As you have those as well, then you should have a suspicion of food poisoning.”

For more information and tips on how to deal with food poisoning, you can contact the Texas Tech Panhandle Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 or visit their website here.