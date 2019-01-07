Is Snoring Dangerous?

While snoring isn’t considered dangerous. There are times if it’s noticeable, you should tell your doctor about it.

The National Sleep Foundation estimates roughly one in three men and one in four women snore every night or almost every night.

Doctors say the reasons for snoring vary but mostly when we’re asleep the muscles in the throat and nose relax and can obstruct airways.

Also, overweight people are more likely to snore and drinking alcohol can also promote snoring.

While in most cases snoring isn’t a problem, a 2016 study in the journal “Sleep and Breathing” found snoring combined with extended breathing stoppages was associated with an increased risk of

cardiovascular disease.

A doctor may prescribe a c-pap machine to help regulate your breathing while you’re sleeping.

In short, if the person you sleep near notices you stop breathing or your breathing is shallow it’s time to talk to a doctor.

Another red flag is if a person who never snored starts snoring very loudly. It could be a sign of an obstruction forming in an airway so you should tell your doctor.