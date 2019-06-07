Is alcohol now a “wellness” drink?

Swimsuit season has some companies brewing up beer for the health conscious.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau prevent breweries from making health claims about their products but companies are starting to include “healthier” ingredients.

Marathon Brewing Company is serving up “26.2 brew” calling it “a beer for runners, by runners.”

Besides having nine grams of carbs the beer is also made with Himalayan sea salt to give your body electrolytes after a workout.

Harpoon is another beer company launching into the trend.

Crafting their “rec. League” beer using a long list of natural ingredients including buckwheat, high-fiber chia seeds, omega-three’s- and antioxidants.