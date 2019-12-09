Investigation into human remains found in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, November 15, at 1:47 PM the Carson County Sheriff’s Office received call reporting that a body had been found along FM 683 on the west side of the county.
Carson County deputies arrived shortly after the call and located human remains at that location.
Carson County deputies secured the scene and contacted the Texas Rangers to assist in the investigation.
This matter remains under investigation.
