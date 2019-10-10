Investigation into Hemphill County Sheriff closed, 31st District Attorney says

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The investigation of Hemphill County Sheriff, Nathan Lewis, has been closed. According to 31st District Attorney, Franklin McDonough, the case was rejected for lack of probable cause and returned to the investigating agency.

Myhighplains.com learned this after sending FOIA requests to the 31st District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Public Safety.

According to responsive documents from DPS, Nathan Lewis was being investigated for allegations alleging that while in his official capacity, he threatened a juvenile probations officer over a recent case the officer was involved in.

Myhighplains.com sent the FOIA request to the office of the 31st District Attorney for all documents pertaining to the investigation of Sheriff Lewis on October 1.

Responsive documents include McDonough’s October 1 letter to the Texas Rangers. In the letter, McDonough said his office rejected the file for insufficient evidence to prove probable cause that the offenses of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with a Witness, or Official Oppression were committed as alleged.

McDonough goes on to say the District Attorney’s office cannot proceed further without any new evidence.

We have reached out to McDonough’s office, but he was not immediately available for comment.

As Myhighplains.com reported back in April, the Texas Rangers said the investigation was not related to the Thomas Brown case.