Introduction of Pima Cotton could bring dangerous fungus

Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A different type of cotton is being introduced here on the High Plains, but it could be bringing an unwanted fungus with it.

Pima varieties of cotton are making their way onto farms in the Highplains, due to the cotton having longer fibers than traditional types of cotton. The longer fibers allow more luxurious items to be made with it.

However, the new Pima varieties of cotton have Texas A&M AgriLife officials concerned it will bring with it a yield-limiting fungus.

Fusarium wilt of cotton race 4, known as FOV4, has devastating side effects. The effects of the disease can be seen as large, bare areas in fields, as a result of seedling death earlier in the season.

“For many years, most of Texas’ Pima cotton was grown only in these two Far West counties, but this year, there has been expansion of Pima acreage outside of this area, notably in the South Plains and High Plains,” said Thomas Isakeit, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service plant pathologist, College Station.

Pima Cotton has not been planted everywhere on the High Plains yet, but it does have alluring factors for some farmers.

Cecilia Monclova-Santana, Ph.D. said, “So far, it’s still just on a farmer-to-farmer basis, so there’s not a large amount here yet. These farmers are deciding to go with Pima because it has a better price in the market, and they already have the equipment that works with it.”

Isakeit talked further about what FOV4 can do, “Once FOV4 is introduced into a field, it becomes a permanent resident,” Isakeit said. “Unlike other races of Fusarium wilt, which are already in Texas, FOV4 is more adapted to different soil types and does not require root-knot nematode infestation to cause disease. FOV4 is a threat to all cotton production areas of Texas.”

Monclova-Santana said they are encouraging producers not to buy from the El Paso area, “We are encouraging producers to still not buy anything from around El Paso. This year we are trying to stress everyone to report if they see something unusual so we can catch it early. If they will send samples, we can screen for it.”

