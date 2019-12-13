World’s first 3D printed neighborhood

(FOX NEWS) — Families living in poverty are getting a chance at a new life thanks to 3-d technology.
A 3-d printer is constructing new homes in a rural town in Mexico laying the groundwork for what will be the world’s first 3-d printed neighborhood.
The giant computer squeezes out a concrete mixture that hardens when it dries, building the floors and walls one layer at a time.
Each house takes more than 24 hours over the course of several days to for but when it’s all said and done.
Families have upgraded from pieced-together shacks to sturdy, two-bedroom houses.
The goal is to build structures that can withstand mexico’s heavy rain giving people living in extreme poverty a more stable and affordable lifestyle.
