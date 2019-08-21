Wildfires rage across the Amazon

A massive surge in the number of reported wildfires in Brazil's Amazon Rainforest has many people looking at the right-wing president.

(FOX NEWS) – Wildfires continuing to ravage the Amazon Rainforest, and are sparking dangerous conditions for multiple cities across Brazil.

The number of wildfires in the region totaling more than 72,000 this year, a record high according to environmental experts.

Brazil’s space research center says satellite images show close to 10,000 new fires starting last week alone.

And strong winds are sweeping smoke into nearby cities.

Residents in Sao Paulo seeing day turn into night as smoke blacked out the sun Monday causing complete darkness for about an hour.

Concerned citizens are calling on Brazil’s president to take action.