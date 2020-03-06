Tunisian media report a suicide bomber has set off an explosion near the U.S. embassy, wounding 5 police officers

(FOX NEWS) — A suicide bomber on a motorcycle set off a blast near the US embassy in Tunis on Friday, according to Tunisian media reports.
The private Radio Mosaique said that five police officers were wounded in the explosion.
That report could not be immediately confirmed.
Islamic extremists have targeted Tunisia in recent years, killing scores of people.
