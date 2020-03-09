The world is sexist: Nearly 90 percent of men and women are biased against women

(FOX NEWS) — A large majority of men and women show some type of prejudice towards other women.
A new report published by the United Nations found that nine in 10 people around the world display some form of gender bias.
The report surveyed individuals from 75 different nations and asked seven questions associated with politics, gender and economics.
They found that 13 percent of women and 9 percent of men showed no form of bias during the survey.
The UN says the survey aimed to shine a bright light on the gender discrimination that still happens in society today.
