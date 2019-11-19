Taliban frees hostages

The White House and Australia's prime minister say they welcome today's release of American and Australian university professors held hostage for more than three years by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

(NBC NEWS) — The Taliban in Afghanistan Tuesday released an American and an Australian hostage they held for more than three years.

The two men, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, are university professors.

They were kidnapped in august 2016 from outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul.

Their release completed a delayed prisoner swap and raised hopes for a revival of peace talks with the Taliban.

Afghan officials said the professors were freed in return for the release of three Taliban commanders.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted he was “pleased and relieved” about the release of the hostages.

And he thanked the US and Afghan governments.

The White House released a statement saying the US welcomes the release; adding that the men are receiving medical care after suffering “significant hardship during their captivity.”