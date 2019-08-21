Mexico judge approves recreational cocaine for two users

A Mexico court granted permission for two people to use cocaine for recreational purposes only.

(FOX NEWS) – A historic ruling in Mexico authorizes recreational cocaine use.

A Mexico court granted permission for two people to use cocaine for recreational purposes only.

They are allowed to possess, transport and use cocaine, but not sell it.

Other stipulations include limiting daily cocaine use and refraining from work and driving while under the influence.

In his ruling, the judge cited cocaine’s ability to relieve tension and provide a spiritual experience.

Mexico United Against Crime (MUCD) applauding the decision as it seeks to end the country’s war on drugs.

The group hoping the case helps in their effort to decriminalizing drug use for drugs other than marijuana.

The decision must be reviewed by a higher court before it is enforced.