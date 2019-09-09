74-year-old Indian woman gives birth

A 74 year-old woman from southern India gave birth to twins through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) method on Thursday (Sep 5).

(NBC NEWS) – A 74-year-old woman in India gave birth to twins September 5.

Yerramatti Mangayamma and her 82-year-old husband have tried to have children for 57 years.

She was unable to conceive after her marriage in 1962.

Doctors delivered the twin girls through C-Section.

One of her doctors said she surprised everyone by conceiving in the first round of IVF.

Her mother said her daughter is very happy at being a mother and the twins will be brought up by her parents and an extended family.

The BBC reports that Mangayamma’s husband suffered a stroke hours after the twins were born.

He’s being treated in the hospital.

Three years ago another Indian woman in her 70s gave birth to a son.