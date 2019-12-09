5 dead, more missing after New Zealand volcano eruption

Footage posted on social media shows a large plume of ash rising into the sky following an eruption on a small New Zealand island.

WHITE ISLAND, NEW ZEALAND (NBC NEWS) — Footage posted on social media showed a large plume of ash rising into the sky following an eruption on a small New Zealand volcanic island.

Michael Schade uploaded video of Monday’s eruption on White Island on his Twitter page.

The eruption happened while dozens of tourists were exploring the island.

Five people are dead and many more are missing.

The site was still too dangerous hours later for police and rescuers to search for the missing.

Both New Zealand and overseas tourists were among the injured.

Already people are questioning why tourists were still able to visit the island after scientists recently noted an uptick in volcanic activity.

