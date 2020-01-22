3-year-old becomes youngest member of Mensa UK

A 3-year-old boy has just become the youngest member of Mensa UK, the largest international high IQ society

(CNN) — Think your kid is smart for their age?

You’re probably right but a 3-year-old Malaysian boy living in the UK is giving everyone a run for their money.

Little Muhammad Haryz Nadzim has become the youngest member to join Mensa UK, the world’s largest and oldest international high IQ society.

Nadzim’s mother says he met with a psychologist and scored 142 on the Stanford-Binet IQ test.

That puts him in the 99.7-percentile.

145 and up is considered genius or near genius.

More from MyHighPlains.com: