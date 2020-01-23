3 American firefighters die in aerial water tanker plane crash in Australia

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner says three Americans died Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons confirmed the deaths and crash as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.

Coulson Aviation from the state of Oregon said in a statement that one of its C-130 Lockheed large air tankers was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission.

Also today, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia’s capital were told to seek shelter.

