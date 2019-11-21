Insurance company, two others accused of submitting fraudulent farm leases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An insurance company and two others face federal charges for allegedly submitting fraudulent farm leases.

David and Justin Boyd along with North Plains Insurance Agency are accused of submitting those fraudulent leases under the name “Ramiro Beltran.”

Court records show that was so they could falsely represent that the applicants were in the business of farming in Hartley, Moore, and Randall Counties.

The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation allegedly lost more than $279,000 as a result.