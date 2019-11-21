Insurance company, two others accused of submitting fraudulent farm leases

News
Posted: / Updated:

Texas Mass Violence

More Texas Mass Violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An insurance company and two others face federal charges for allegedly submitting fraudulent farm leases.

David and Justin Boyd along with North Plains Insurance Agency are accused of submitting those fraudulent leases under the name “Ramiro Beltran.”

Court records show that was so they could falsely represent that the applicants were in the business of farming in Hartley, Moore, and Randall Counties.

The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation allegedly lost more than $279,000 as a result.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss