Insurance company, others facing federal charges reach plea agreement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The insurance company and two others who face federal charges related to submitting fraudulent farm leases have reached a plea agreement.

David and Justin Boyd both agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor. North Plains Insurance Agency agreed to plead guilty to a felony.

Court records say they submitted those fraudulent leases under the name Ramiro Beltran so they could falsely represent that the applicants were in the business of farming in area counties.

Others implicated in related charges are Richard Archer, Jr., Estelle Archer, and Rachel Andrew. All three pleaded guilty to federal misdemeanors back in October.

The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation allegedly lost more than $279,000 as a result.