Instant Loss Cookbook

It started with an Instant Pot and her 4-year-old daughter’s diagnosis with an autoimmune disease. Seeing how dramatically her condition was alleviated by a whole-food-based diet, Brittany decided she owed her own body the same care. Brittany Williams has struggled with weight her whole life. Between pregnancies, an autoimmune disorder, and juggling her family of five’s busy schedule, she tried everything to lose the excess weight, but nothing worked— by 2016, she was 260 pounds. As she says, “I started and stopped so many different diets that I lost count. My entire life revolved around the fact that I was fat and trying to get UNFAT.” With a new year’s resolution on January 1, 2017, she promised to make every meal for her family from scratch for one year.

By February, she had lost nineteen pounds; by March, forty-six. At the end of the year, 125 pounds. Brittany was thrilled to see how the versatility and ease of an electric pressure cooker made creating wholesome family meals a breeze.

