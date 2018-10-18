Inside the Huddle: Week 8

This week “Inside the Huddle” we take at two of the biggest games, not only in the area, but state wide. As the Tascosa Rebels will welcome in Odessa Permian in a battle of two unbeaten teams.

Also we have a highly anticipated game that will take place this week as the Canadian Wildcats will host the Childress Bobcats in a game that could help decide the district champion

In 2-5A we take a look at the standings in a packed district that has Caprock unbeaten at the top with Lubbock Coronado.

All this and more Inside the Huddle.

See where your team is playing below: