Inside the Huddle: Week 8

This week “Inside the Huddle” we take at two of the biggest games, not only in the area but statewide. As the Tascosa Rebels will welcome in Odessa Permian in a battle of two unbeaten teams.



Also we have a highly anticipated game that will take place this week as the Canadian Wildcats will host the Childress Bobcats in a game that could help decide the district champion.

In 2-5A we take a look at the standings in a packed district that has Caprock unbeaten at the top with Lubbock Coronado.

All this and more “Inside the Huddle.”