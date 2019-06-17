Inmate found dead in Roosevelt County Detention Center Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online [ + - ] Video

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - An inmate is found dead in the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

On Friday afternoon, Manuel Silva, an inmate at the RCDC, was found unresponsive.

Emergency services were dispatched and responded to the scene, along with the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation and ruled it to be an unassisted suicide.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Silva’s family and friends during this time of loss,” stated Roosevelt County Manager Amber Hamilton. “Roosevelt County is offering counseling services to both detainees and staff members as they work through this tragedy.”

Silva was arrested on April 14 after a high-speed chase in Clovis. He was being charged with First Degree Murder for the shooting death of Adam Holts on April 7.

No further information has been released at this time.