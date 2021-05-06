Inmate escapes Swisher County Jail

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office reports that an inmate has escaped the Swisher County Jail.
According to the SCSO at around 3:20 p.m. Adam Rosa escaped the Swisher County Jail.
The SCSO said Rosa was lase seen wearing jeans. a white tank top and carrying a red t-shirt.
The SCSO said if you see Rosa do not approach him or make any effort to apprehend him. Contact the Tulia Police Department or the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office.
