Inmate escapes Swisher County Jail

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office reports that an inmate has escaped the Swisher County Jail.

According to the SCSO at around 3:20 p.m. Adam Rosa escaped the Swisher County Jail.

The SCSO said Rosa was lase seen wearing jeans. a white tank top and carrying a red t-shirt.

The SCSO said if you see Rosa do not approach him or make any effort to apprehend him. Contact the Tulia Police Department or the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss