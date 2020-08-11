Randall County jail inmate dies while in custody

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An inmate in the Randall County jail who was found unresponsive in his cell last week has died.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Juan Ramon Sierra, 40, was found breathing but unresponsive around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

The sheriff’s office said Sierra stopped breathing and lifesaving measures were started.

Sierra was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Sierra had been an inmate in the jail since May 28 on a federal detainer.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said its investigators are cooperating with Texas Rangers on an investigation of this death.

An autopsy has been ordered.

