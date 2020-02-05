Infant dies, 2 children injured in New Mexico house fire

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities have confirmed an infant believed to be less than a year old was pulled from a fire in a east Roswell home and was transported to a hospital where the infant later died.

Roswell Daily Record reported Monday that the Roswell Fire Department was dispatched Sunday to a fire in southeast New Mexico.

Firefighters say two other children believed to be 3 and 4 years old were transported to a hospital for medical examination, but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the father of the deceased child was home at the time. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.